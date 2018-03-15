It’s time to go back to basics. And this avocado salad dressing is really where it’s at. I don’t think it would be unfair to say many people find salads boring, or that the idea of lettuce and tomatoes isn’t everybody’s dream meal. But what if it could be? What …Read More »
Vegan Breakfast Potatoes – Break the Fast
I’ve been really looking forward to posting these vegan breakfast potatoes for a long time now. Once in a while recipes come along that I just can’t stop eating, and these breakfast potatoes are one such recipe. All of us on the blog absolutely loved the farmer’s breakfast, and I …Read More »
Supreme Pear Soup – and oh so easy
Pear soup with blue cheese is undoubtedly a niche recipe. If you don’t like blue cheese, then you probably won’t enjoy this recipe. If you do like blue cheese then there’s a good chance this pear soup will blow you away. Pear and blue cheese has long been known as …Read More »
Raw Energy Bars – cut the junk
One of the main themes of this website is to try and move people far and wide away from the extreme reliance we seem to have on overly-processed foods. These raw energy bars are just one answer of many. Take a typical energy bar, even a raw one. This is …Read More »
Mediterranean Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower
I’m gonna throw this out there – roasted broccoli and cauliflower doesn’t get any better than this. If you’re looking for a roasted broccoli and cauliflower dish, then there’s a good chance you’re after the spectacular health benefits of both broccoli and cauliflower. But what if I told you they …Read More »
Potato Farls – An Authentic Irish Breakfast
What’s the difference between a potato farl and potato bread? About as much as the difference between a cow from Northern Ireland, and one from the Republic. Potato Farls or Potato Bread? Potato farls (as they’re usually known in Northern Ireland) have long been used in the traditional Ulster fry …Read More »
Tomato Butter – this party just got started
There comes a day in everyone’s life when they know they’re changing as a person. It could be after a revolutionary life event. It could be a ‘eureka’ moment, where they just get it. In my particular case it was the day I took tomato butter to a party. Yep. …Read More »
Carrot and Ginger Soup – souper fast!
There are many, many reasons to love carrot and ginger soup. Firstly, it’s made from ginger. And ginger is often subject to lots of unfair treatment. If you’ve never heard Tim Minchin’s song ‘Prejudice’, you really should. Secondly, this particular carrot and ginger soup literally takes ten minutes – if …Read More »
18 Vegan Winter Soups – warm soups for cold days
Vegan Winter Soups When it’s cold outside, it’s great to be warm inside. These vegan winter soups were all created with a warming happiness in mind – you’ll soon see. This is a compilation of our favourite vegan winter soups from food bloggers all across the world. Each recipe shares …Read More »
Vegetarian Toad in the Hole – the new classic
For some weird reason, British food doesn’t always have the best reputation around the world. To anybody that’s eaten a great vegetarian toad in the hole (or even a regular toad in the hole), that’s an absolutely travesty. I will agree that it does have an unusual name, though happily …Read More »
Homemade Fajita Seasoning – the best this side of El Paso
Homemade fajita seasoning, hoorah! A spice mix so tasty, so versatile, it can be used as taco or burrito seasoning too. Over the last few months and years, we’ve made so many fajitas, tacos and burritos, both online and offline, that we decided it would be rude if we didn’t …Read More »
18 Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas – the proper way to start the day
Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas and Recipes The only thing worse than a bad breakfast is no breakfast. Luckily, that’s not going to be an issue for you. We’ve put together a lineup of some of the best vegan and vegetarian breakfast ideas we’ve ever seen. Each recipe is genuinely tasty – …Read More »
Irish Bombay Potatoes – The Best Curried Potatoes in the World
There are a couple of things I’ve learnt since being involved in the food industry. If you want a good curry, speak to an Indian cook. If you want good potatoes, speak to an Irish cook. If you want the best curried potatoes in the world (sometimes known as Bombay …Read More »
Sexy Veggie Lentil Stew – so easy it cooks itself
Sexy veggie lentil stew. Let’s face it, there’s nothing sexy about stew. But, let me explain. Looking after your body = hot. Hot is sexy. Lentil stew looks after your body, and your body will look after you. If you’re reading this at the start of the new year, and …Read More »
21 Vegetarian Dinner Ideas – Perfect for Busy Evenings
Your to-do list is as long as your arm, the kids still aren’t in bed and you really can’t be bothered to spend the next hour in the kitchen. Luckily, there’s no need! You don’t even need to hunt around for an exciting, easy recipe that will charge up the …Read More »
Vegetable Wellington – Feast on this!
Well, this is it people – the big one! It’s our main Christmas meal this year – and we’ve held nothing back. With drum rolls a plenty, we’re very proud to present: the vegetable wellington! With turkeys everywhere, certainly a joint of beef or two and even the odd goose, …Read More »